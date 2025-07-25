Gopalganj violence: Govt forms 6-member probe body

The government yesterday formed a six-member inquiry commission to investigate the violence centring the pre-scheduled rally of National Citizen Party in Gopalganj on July 16.

The commission would look into the deterioration of law and order, attacks on the district jail and other government establishments, disruption of public safety, and other related incidents, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement.

The commission, headed by former justice Md Abu Tariq of the Supreme Court, has been asked to submit its report along with specific opinions and recommendations to the relevant ministry within three weeks.

Other members are Khandaker Md Mahabubur Rahman, additional secretary of Public Security Division; Md Saiful Islam, additional secretary (Senior District and Sessions Judge); Brig Gen Shahidur Rahman Osmani, commander of the 21st Infantry Brigade; Additional Inspector General of Police Sardar Nurul Amin, director, Central Police Hospital in Dhaka; and Sajjad Siddiqui, chairman of Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at Dhaka University.

The commission was constituted under section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1956 with the aim of conducting a comprehensive investigation into the said incidents. It was formed following the recommendations of the investigation committee constituted after the incident.

The commission's mandate includes unearthing the underlying causes of the incident, identifying the individuals or organisations responsible for the attack on the NCP rally, recommending legal actions against those responsible, analysing the attacks on the district jail and other government establishments as well as the disruption of public safety during the incident, and providing recommendations on preventing such untoward incidents in the future.

The commission may, if necessary, include any appropriate person as a member.