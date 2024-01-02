Gono Odhikar Parishad condemns Prof Yunus' conviction

Gono Odhikar Parishad in a statement yesterday expressed its shock and concern over the 6-month imprisonment of Prof Muhammad Yunus in a labour law violation case.

Terming the case motivated, baseless, harassment, and fabricated Gono Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur and Secretary Rashed Khan in a joint statement said Prof Yunus is a respected person all over the world including Bangladesh.

Grameen Bank, Grameen Telecom and other institutions established by him have made significant contributions in various fields including poverty alleviation, health and education of the country through microcredit and social activities, it said.

As a result, Dr Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006, it added.

Gono Parishad said they are observing with great concern that Prof Yunus and his institutions are getting damaged and he is being dishonoured continuously due to the wrath of the government, which in turn is dishonouring the people of the country and tarnishing the image of the country in the international arena.

It condemned and protested the judicial harassment of Muhammad Yunus.