Gold worth Tk 4.4cr seized at Dhaka airport

Customs intelligence officials yesterday detained a man and seized 49 gold bars weighing nearly 5.7 kg at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Detainee Fazle Rabbi arrived in Dhaka on a flight of US-Bangla Airlines that landed at the airport around 4:30am, says a press release signed by Mizanur Rahman, deputy director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID).

The officials carried out a drive inside the aircraft and interrogated Rabbi. On his discourse, they recovered 48 gold bars concealed under two seats, wrapped with scotch tape, he said.

Another gold bar was recovered after searching his body.

The market value of the gold bars is around Tk 4.4 crore.