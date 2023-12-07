Gold worth Tk 4.4 crore recovered at Dhaka airport, 1 held

Customs intelligence officials today detained a man and seized 49 gold bars weighing nearly 5.7 kg at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Detainee Fazle Rabbi arrived in Dhaka on a flight of US-Bangla Airlines that landed at the Dhaka airport around 4:30am, says a press release signed by Mizanur Rahman, deputy director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID).

The officials carried out a drive inside the aircraft and interrogated Rabbi based on classified information. On his discourse, they located and recovered 48 gold bars concealed under two seats, wrapped with scotch tape, he said.

Another gold bar was recovered after searching his body.

The market value of the gold bars is around Tk 4.4 crore.

A case will soon be filed against him.