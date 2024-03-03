Gold worth Tk 2 crore seized at Ctg airport

Two passengers arriving from the United Arab Emirates were detained at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport last morning for illegally possessing two kilogrammes of melted gold, which they were attempting to smuggle into the country disguised as electronic products.

The detainees were identified as Shafiqul Islam, from Chattogram's Patiya upazila, and Mohammad Morshed, from the district's Hathazari upazila.

They both arrived on Air Arabia flight G9526 which landed at the Chattogram airport from Sharjah, UAE at 6:35am.

Acting on a tip-off, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID), National Security Intelligence (NSI), and Chattogram Customs officials conducted the searches and seized the smuggled gold worth around Tk 2 crore.

CIID Assistant Director Abdul Matin Talukder said the passengers melted the gold and packaged it as parts of a car washing machine.

The authorities were preparing for legal action against the detainees in this connection, the CIID official added.