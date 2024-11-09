Gold trader stabbed to death in Lakshmipur

A gold trader has been stabbed to death while he was on his way home by bicycle after closing his business.

The incident took place around 8:00pm in the Tetul Gach Tala area of North Hamsadi Union in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila yesterday.

The deceased, Hira Lal Debnath, 55, was the owner of Matri Jewelers in the local Kazir Dighi Par market.

Upon receiving the news, Major Zia Uddin Ahmed from the army stationed in Lakshmipur, police from Lakshmipur Sadar Police Station, Shankar Majumdar, president of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council in the district, and Shimul Saha, president of the Bangladesh Youth Unity Council, came to Sadar Hospital.

They spoke with the victim's family and others involved.

Additional Superintendent of Police for Lakshmipur district, Hasan Mustafa Swapan, confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

The victim's son, Pritom Debnath, said around 7:45pm, his father was cycling home after closing the shop. Pritom was just 10 feet ahead, riding a motorcycle.

Suddenly, three people on a motorcycle sped past and stopped near their house by the roadside. Thinking it was nothing unusual, Pritom continued towards their house.

His father was following behind, but as he approached, one of the men blocked his bicycle and stabbed him several times.

Hearing the commotion, Pritom shouted and rushed to save his father. As neighbours arrived, the attackers fled.

Hira Lal had around Tk 2 lakh taka in cash and 8-9 bhori of gold jewelry on him.

He was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Pritom added.

Hasan Mustafa Swapan said police have inspected the crime scene and multiple police teams have been deployed to identify and bring the culprits involved in this robbery to justice.