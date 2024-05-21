Gold Snatching: Cop, informant placed on remand

A Chattogram court yesterday placed a police official and his informant on remand for interrogation in a case filed over mugging a Saudi expatriate.

SM Aminul Islam, sub-inspector of Khulshi Police Station, and his informant, Md Shahidul Islam Jahed, were placed on a one-day remand by Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam in response to a prayer filed by police, said Md Mofiz Uddin, additional deputy commissioner (Prosecution) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

On Sunday afternoon, a police team arrested SI Aminul and Jahed from Akhtaruzzaman Flyover in the port city's Panchlaish area and recovered gold ornaments, weighing nearly 16 bhori, from their possession.

Following his arrest, SI Aminul was suspended from duty.

According to the case, Md Abdul Malek, a Saudi expatriate, was heading home to Lohagara with his gold ornaments from Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

When the auto-rickshaw reached Tigerpass area, SI Aminul along with two informants intercepted the vehicle and boarded it. The three then snatched the gold ornaments from Malek.