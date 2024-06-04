Gold missing from Islami Bank locker: Complaint lodged accusing IBBL MD, DMD

A complaint was lodged last night accusing four officials of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL), including its managing director and deputy MD, in connection with the 149 bhori (1,738g) gold ornaments that went missing from a locker in its Chawkbazar branch in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Rokeya Bari, the victim client, filed a written complaint with the Chawkbazar Police Station, reports our staff correspondent quoting its Officer-in-Charge Wali Uddin Akbar.

The accused are IBBL MD Md Monirul Mowla, DMD and Company Secretary JQM Habiullah, Branch Manager SM Shafiqul Mowla, and locker in-charge Md Yunus.

The police official said, "Due to the involvement of financial institutions with the incident, we registered it as a GD [general diary] and will forward the complaint to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for further investigation."

"It's ACC's jurisdiction so they will investigate the complaint," he added.

Police sources said that Rokeya Bari, a resident of Beverly Hills Housing Society on Surson Road, had stored nearly 159 bhori (1,855g) of gold ornaments in a bank locker.

On May 29, she went to the bank and found her designated locker open when she entered the locker room along with the bank's locker in-charge.

Later, she found a huge amount of gold ornaments missing from the locker.

Rokeya's son Dr Riad Mohammad Marzuk, said, "My mother has been using the locker to keep her gold ornaments since 2007 at this branch. She went to the bank around 12:00pm on Wednesday and asked the in-charge of the locker room to visit her locker."