Gold bars worth Tk 1.4 crore found in cigarette packet at Ctg airport

Members of the National Security Intelligence (NSI) seized 14 gold bars hidden in a cigarette packet at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport this morning.

Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmad confirmed news of the seizure to The Daily Star.

Sources at the airport said it was suspected that the gold may came to Bangladesh on flight G9-526 of Air Arabia, which landed at the airport at 9:26am.

According to airport and security officials, a team of intelligence agencies, acting on a tip-off, took position near a luggage conveyor belt after the flight landed, and noticed a cigarette packet wrapped with tape on the belt at 9:55am.

After searching the packet, a total of 14 gold bars weighing 1.63kg worth Tk 1.40 crore were recovered.

The gold bars were later handed over to the customs officials of the airport for further legal procedure, added Taslim.