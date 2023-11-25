Godnail area in Narayanganj: Filling up a canal for playground

Residents allege local councillor trying to grab land

This is what’s left of the canal in Godnail area of Narayanganj after the waterbody was filled up with sand using dredger pipes. Locals alleged that the councillor filled up the century-old canal in guise of setting up a field. Photo: Star

A canal has been filled up with sand in the name of establishing a playground in the Godnail area of Narayanganj City Corporation.

Locals alleged the canal was filled using dredger pipes two weeks ago under supervision of local councillor Iftekhar Alam Khokon, also publicity and publication secretary of Awami League's Narayanganj city unit.

The century-old canal, which flows to the Shitalakshya river, is located in Baghpara area under Ward-10.

The canal drains rainwater during monsoons, minimising waterlogging in three nearby wards. Residents of those wards said they will suffer if the canal's flow remains blocked.

They also alleged Khokon wants to grab the land, using the playground as an excuse.

"Two weeks ago, we suddenly found the ditch and canal filled with sand. Even during construction of the road, the canal was not touched. Now, it has been filled in the name of making a playground," said Taslima Akter, a local.

"This canal has existed since the British period. Earlier, it had strong water flow and navigability, with boats and trawlers operating in it. Although water flow was no longer strong, at least it was preventing waterlogging," said Abdus Samad, 78, another resident.

Neighbouring ward councillor Ruhul Amin said if the canal's flow is stopped, locals will suffer from waterlogging. It shouldn't be allowed to happen. Also, NCC had taken on a project to dredge, restore and beautify this canal.

Visiting the area recently, this correspondent saw the canal's water flow was blocked, as it was filled with sand at the entry point of Baghpara area. A ditch in railway land beside the canal was also filled up. Some dredger pipes were lying there.

A signboard there read, "This space is selected by Shahid Majibur Sporting and Academy as a playground for football and cricket." Earlier, an NCC team, led by surveyor Kalam Molla visited the spot.

This is a government canal, no one can fill it without NCC's permission as it is within the city area. Another part is owned by the railway, he said.

"We got to know this canal and ditch had been filled under supervision of local councillor Khokon. We informed the mayor in this regard," said Kalam.

Abul Bashar, former member of Godnail union parishad, said locals met Khokon to protest the actions but he said the field is being established for their benefit.

Contacted, Khokon claimed local youth requested him to establish a playground and sporting club there, adding that he allowed them on goodwill.

"But I told them they can't block the canal's entry point in any way. They assured me that a drain will be made there. However, some locals objected to this, so I asked them to stop the work," he said.

Contacted, NCC Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy said, "We have developed several fields on our own initiative. When we are working to save canals and waterbodies, a playground cannot be made by filling up a canal. It's a crime. We have asked the councillor to give an explanation in writing."