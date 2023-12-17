Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 03:53 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

GM Quader files GD over death threat

Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 03:53 AM
Court ban GM Quader
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader. File photo

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader yesterday lodged a general diary with Uttara West Police Station over an alleged death threat he received on the phone.

The JP chief's personal assistant Abdul Hannan filed the GD on his behalf, said duty officer and ASI Moniruzzaman of the police station.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

An investigation has been launched, he said.

According to the GD, GM Quader, on December 13 at 4:30pm, received a call from an unknown person who threatened to kill him and his family.

The person also threatened him and told him not to participate in the national election.

Police are yet to identify the person behind the phone call, said Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of JP.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনার মোট সম্পদ ৪ কোটি ৩৬ লাখ টাকার

আসন্ন দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনে গোপালগঞ্জ-৬ আসন থেকে প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতা করছেন শেখ হাসিনা।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

রেকর্ড পুঁজি নিয়ে দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকাকে বিধ্বস্ত করল বাংলাদেশ

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification