GM Quader files GD over death threat

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader yesterday lodged a general diary with Uttara West Police Station over an alleged death threat he received on the phone.

The JP chief's personal assistant Abdul Hannan filed the GD on his behalf, said duty officer and ASI Moniruzzaman of the police station.

An investigation has been launched, he said.

According to the GD, GM Quader, on December 13 at 4:30pm, received a call from an unknown person who threatened to kill him and his family.

The person also threatened him and told him not to participate in the national election.

Police are yet to identify the person behind the phone call, said Mahmud Alam, joint office secretary of JP.