GK Shamim gets HC bail in Tk 297 crore graft case

The High Court today granted bail to Golam Kibria alias GK Shamim, an expelled Jubo League leader in a case filed over amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 297 crore.

The HC bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Mahmud Hassan Talukder passed the order following a bail petition filed by GK Shamim.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star that ACC will file an appeal with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the HC order of bail.

Senior Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for GK Shamim during hearing of the petition.

The ACC filed the case against GK Shamim, a top government-listed contractor, and his mother on October 21, 2019 for accumulating illegal wealth worth Tk 297 crore. But the investigation agency found illegal wealth worth Tk 300 crore.