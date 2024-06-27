Girl raped on moving train, three held

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by staffers of a catering company on the Chattogram-bound Udayan Express train yesterday.

The incident took place around 4:30am, said SM Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Chattogram Railway Police Station.

Police arrested three employees of SA Corporation, the catering company that supplies food to trains, in connection with the incident, he added.

The arrestees are Jamal, 27, Sharif, 28, and Rashed, 27. The railway authorities suspended Abdur Rahim, a guard on the train.

Police said the girl boarded the train at Bhairab at 10:00pm on Tuesday, to travel to her home in Chattogram. She was in the dining coach when the incident occurred.

The arrestees were sent to a court with a seven-day remand prayer, said the OC.

No formal complaint has been filed yet.