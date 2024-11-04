Girl hacked to death in Narsingdi home

A school girl was hacked to death by miscreants at her home in Monohordi upazila of Narsingdi this afternoon.

Her aunt was also injured in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Anika, 16, daughter of Shahzada Noore Alam of Paschim Poradia under ​​Belabo upazila of the district.

The injured is Papia Akhter, 37. She was sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

The incident took place around 4:00pm, said Md Jewel Hossain, officer-in-charge of Manohardi Police Station.

Police and locals said Anika, a 10th grader at a local school, used to live with her aunt.

The OC said some miscreants entered the house stabbed Anika with sharp weapons. When Papia tried to stop them, they also attacked her.

He said they are looking into the incident.

No case was filed over the incident till filing of this report at 9:00pm.