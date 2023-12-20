Girl, 6, killed after rape in Gazipur; 2 held

Police recovered the body of a six-year-old girl who was killed after rape in Gazipur's Tongi today.

Police detained a 15-year-old boy and his father this morning in this connection, said Mustafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Tongi Police Station.

On December 18, the girl's father filed a general diary with Tongi (East) Police Station mentioning that his daughter had gone missing on December 16.

Her body was recovered from a nearby jungle this afternoon following the confession of the teenage boy.

Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said the victim came to the house of her aunt in the Morkun area of Tongi two days ago, reports UNB.

The 15-year-old accused allegedly raped her after taking her to a nearby jungle and subsequently killed her, he said.

Later, she was buried in the jungle, the police official said.

The process to file a case in this regard is underway, police added.