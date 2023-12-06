Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:04 AM

Girl, 5 others held over gang rape

Police arrested five men and one teenage girl in a case filed over the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Chattogram city's Madarbari area early yesterday.

The arrestees are Tamjidul Islam Rahim, 20, Nazrul Islam Minu, 36, Nazrul Islam Felon, 20, Junayed Hasan Munna, 22, Md Rakib, 22, and the victim's 16-year-old female friend.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Police (Kotwali Circle) Atanu Chawkrabarty told The Daily Star, "Police arrested the six after the victim's father lodged a written complaint with the Sadarghat Police Station against them."

The victim's female friend was complicit in the crime. She delivered the victim to the rapists, he added.

After learning of the matter, the victim's father went to the police and filed a complaint.

The victim was sent to the One Stop Crisis Centre at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for medical attention.

