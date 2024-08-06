Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Aug 6, 2024 11:59 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:03 AM

Giasuddin Al Mamun gets bail

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Aug 6, 2024 11:59 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:03 AM
Giasuddin Al Mamun
Giasuddin Al Mamun. Star file photo

Businessman Giasuddin Al Mamun, a friend and business associate of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, has been granted bail.

A Dhaka court today granted bail to Mamun in a loan default case, said his lawyer Jahedul Islam Koel.

He will be freed from Kashimpur jail shortly, he said.

Mamum was arrested on January 31, 2007, during the military-backed caretaker government's term. He was in jail since then.

There are various cases against him which include extortion, corruption, money laundering, and tax evasion.

 

 

 

 

 

 

push notification