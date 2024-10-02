Genocide complaint filed against AL, 14-party alliance

A genocide complaint was filed today against the Awami League (AL) and its 14-party alliance members, accusing them of direct involvement in barbaric crimes.

The complaint, filed by Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) chairman Bobby Hajjaj, was submitted to the office of the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) this noon.

Bobby filed the complaint against Awami League, Workers Party of Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, Tariqat Foundation, Ganatantri Party, National Awami Party and other 14-party alliance members.

"I want the tribunal to frame genocide charges against these parties and bring them to justice for their heinous crimes," Bobby said during a press briefing at the ICT prosecution office.