Crime & Justice
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Oct 2, 2024 04:54 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 04:57 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Genocide complaint filed against AL, 14-party alliance

BSS, Dhaka
Wed Oct 2, 2024 04:54 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 04:57 PM

A genocide complaint was filed today against the Awami League (AL) and its 14-party alliance members, accusing them of direct involvement in barbaric crimes.

The complaint, filed by Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) chairman Bobby Hajjaj, was submitted to the office of the chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) this noon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bobby filed the complaint against Awami League, Workers Party of Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, Tariqat Foundation, Ganatantri Party, National Awami Party and other 14-party alliance members.

"I want the tribunal to frame genocide charges against these parties and bring them to justice for their heinous crimes," Bobby said during a press briefing at the ICT prosecution office.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
শেয়ার হস্তান্তরে নিষেধাজ্ঞা
|অর্থনীতি

৭ বড় ব্যবসা প্রতিষ্ঠানের শেয়ার স্থানান্তর বন্ধ করল এনবিআর

সিআইসি জানিয়েছে, কর ফাঁকি বন্ধে কারো সম্পত্তি সাময়িকভাবে বাজেয়াপ্ত করার ক্ষমতা তাদের আছে।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

১২ কেজির এলপিজি সিলিন্ডারের দাম আরও ৩৫ টাকা বাড়লো

১ ঘণ্টা আগে