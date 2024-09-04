Geneva Camp: Man shot dead in clash over drug trade

A man was shot dead during a clash between rival groups over drug peddling in Dhaka's Mohammadpur Geneva Camp yesterday.

The deceased, Sonu, 32, was a rickshaw-puller, said his family. Locals, however, claimed he was involved in drug peddling.

A leader of the community said Sonu was part of one of four active drug gangs in the camp.

The clash, which occurred around 8:30am, left at least three people injured.

Sonu was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost.

Neighbours Shamim Hossain and Sajib Ahmed, who took Sonu to the hospital, said he lived in Sector 5 and drove a rented rickshaw. The clash stemmed from a long-standing dispute over control of the drug trade, they added.