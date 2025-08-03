Gazipur woman burned to death, husband accused of murder

A man has been accused of burning his wife to death at their home in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila early today.

The deceased, Marufa Akhter, 45, was a worker at a local textile factory and wife of Md Mizanur Rahman of Idrabpur village in Mauna union of the upazila.

The incident occurred around 3:30am at their home in Idrabpur.

Locals said they noticed smoke coming from Marufa's house in the early hours of the morning. When they rushed to the spot, they found the house locked from the outside. Upon breaking the lock and entering the house, they discovered Marufa's charred body. Her husband was not present at the time.

Kulsum Akhter, younger sister of the deceased Marufa, said Mizanur married her sister three years ago. Since their marriage, they had arguments over various issues. Marufa worked as an operator at the local textile factory. Mizan often beat her if she did not give him money, she alleged.

Kulsum also said that for the past week, Miaznur had confined Marufa inside the house. He would not let her go out or talk to anyone. Around 3:00am today, Mizanur set fire to the furniture, locked the house from the outside and fled, she added.

Shamim Akhter, inspector (Investigation) of Sreepur Police Station, told this correspondent that initially, it was learned that the woman was killed by her husband. The man is still absconding. Efforts are underway to arrest him. The process to file a case in this regard is underway, he said.

Sreepur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Abdul Barik said the body has been recovered and sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Initially, it appears the husband may be involved in the murder.