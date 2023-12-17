Gazipur train derailment: Police say all saboteurs are BNP men; 7 arrested

The derailed carriages of Mohanganj Express near Bhawalgarh Railway Station of Gazipur when it was heading for Dhaka from Netrakona. Photo: Courtesy of a correspondent

Police today arrested seven leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations, including a ward councillor of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC), in connection with a case filed over the derailment of a train in Gazipur.

All those who planned and implemented the sabotage are BNP leaders and activists, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Mahbub Alam in a press conference at the GMP media centre at 2:00pm today.



The arrestees are Hasan Ajmal Bhuiya, 50; Sohel Rana, 38; Jannatul Islam, 23; Mehedi Hasan, 25; Zulkar Naim Ashrafi, 35; Shahanur Alam, 53; and Saidul Islam, 32.

According to a GMP press release, Hasan Ajmal Bhuiyan is the councillor of ward 28 of GCC. He is the former president of Gazipur Sadar Metro Thana BNP, who was expelled from the party for participating in the last GCC election defying party decision.

Seven coaches of Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express veered off the tracks in Gazipur today. Photo: Monjurul Haque

Shahanur Alam is BNP's president of ward 28.

Sohel Rana is the former joint convenor of Gazipur Sadar Jubo Dal.

Zulkar Naim Ashrafi held key positions at Jubo Dal and city unit of BNP while Saidul Islam was the former vice president of Gazipur Sadar Jubo Dal.

Jannatul Islam and Mehedi Hasan are BNP activists, reads the press release.

On December 13, a 20-foot stretch of rail line was cut off by saboteurs, leading to the derailment of Mohanganj Express in Gazipur. One person was killed and several others injured in the incident.

Officials of the Gazipur district administration, metropolitan and district police, PBI and railway police were present at the press conference.