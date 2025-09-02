Gazipur Police Commissioner Nazmul Karim withdrawn

Gazipur Police Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan has been withdrawn in the face of a controversy over closing one lane of a highway while travelling from Dhaka to his workplace.

A notice was issued in this regard, signed by Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam yesterday.

His successor, GMP Additional Police Commissioner Md Zahidul Hasan, also confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

Citing the letter, he said the withdrawn police commissioner was instructed to hand over responsibilities to the next senior officer and report to Police HQ today.