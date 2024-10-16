Gazipur ex-JCD president sued over rape

Former Gazipur District Chhatra Dal President Imran Hossain Shishir has been sued for allegedly raping a woman of the district's Kapasia upazila on multiple times.

Md Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gazipur Kapasia Police Station, said that a 30-year-old woman filed a case early today, accusing Shishir of rape and looting, reports our local correspondent.

According to the case statement, the woman had developed a relationship with Shishir while studying at Kapasia Degree College in 2019.

Promising to marry her, on September 12, 2019, he allegedly took her to the house of his friend Mehedi Hasan near Raonat Bazar and raped her.

When she asked him to marry her, he refused and threatened to kill her if she went to the police, said the statement.

After the victim raised the issue with the central committee of Chhatra Dal, an investigation was carried out, and on October 13, Shishir was relieved as Gazipur District Chhatra Dal president.

On the same day, following this action, Shishir, along with four to five others, allegedly picked up the woman from her house and stole a mobile phone and gold ornaments worth Tk 3.90 lakh.

On Sunday night, the central committee of JCD relieved Shishir from his party position, according to a press release signed by JCD Office Secretary Jahangir Alam.

This correspondent could not reach Shishir for comments.