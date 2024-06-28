Gazipur city councillor sent to jail in railway sabotage case

A local court in Gazipur yesterday sent an accused, who is a Gazipur City Corporation councillor, to jail in a case filed over railway sabotage on December 13 last year.

The accused, Shaheen Alam, councillor of ward-19 of Gazipur City Corporation, was sent to jail in the case yesterday afternoon, Gazipur PBI Superintendent of Police Maksuder Rahman told our local correspondent this morning.

Shaheen Alam was arrested by immigration police at the Dhaka airport while he was trying to go abroad, he said.

One person was killed and 11 injured during the incident in December last year.