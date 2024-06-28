Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:50 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 01:16 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Gazipur city councillor sent to jail in railway sabotage case

Star Digital Report
Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:50 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 28, 2024 01:16 PM
FILE PHOTO

A local court in Gazipur yesterday sent an accused, who is a Gazipur City Corporation councillor, to jail in a case filed over railway sabotage on December 13 last year.

The accused, Shaheen Alam, councillor of ward-19 of Gazipur City Corporation, was sent to jail in the case yesterday afternoon, Gazipur PBI Superintendent of Police Maksuder Rahman told our local correspondent this morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Train derailed due to sabotage in Gazipur
Read more

7 arrested over sabotage of Gazipur rail line

Shaheen Alam was arrested by immigration police at the Dhaka airport while he was trying to go abroad, he said.

One person was killed and 11 injured during the incident in December last year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

আওয়ামী লীগের ৭৫ বছর: জনগণের দল থেকে ‘বুদবুদে’ বসবাস

একটি রাজনৈতিক দল জনগণের দৃষ্টিতে কেমন, তা জানা বা বোঝার জন্য গুরুত্বপূর্ণ মাপকাঠি হচ্ছে নির্বাচন। কিন্তু, বাংলাদেশে আর গ্রহণযোগ্য নির্বাচনই হয় না।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

সাগরে লঘুচাপ, কমতে পারে দিন ও রাতের তাপমাত্রা

২০ মিনিট আগে
push notification