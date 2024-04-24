Gatco graft case against Khaleda: Charge framing hearing adjourned until June 25

Is there no precedent of releasing convicted individuals and granting them permission to travel abroad? PHOTO: COLLECTED

A Dhaka court today adjourned until June 25 the hearing on charge framing in the Gatco graft case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and 14 others.

Judge (In Charge) Syed Arafat Hossain of Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka passed the order after a time petition was moved on behalf of Khaleda Zia, her lawyer Syed Zaynal Abedin Meshbah told The Daily Star.

In the petition, Meshbah told the court that senior lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder, who was supposed to argue in support of discharging Khaleda Zia from charges of the case, went abroad and could not take part in today's hearing. So, the hearing should be adjourned, the lawyer added.

Khaleda is now ill and has been receiving treatment at her Gulshan residence after she got out of jail following an executive order of the government, said Meshbah.

Meshbah represented Khaleda at court in her absence as she was exempted from personal appearance earlier.

BNP leader Khondaker Mosharraf Hossain, now on bail, could not appear before the court due to illness while nine other accused including BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, now on bail, were present at the court today.

Four other accused were absent and their lawyers submitted time petitions for their non-appearance before the court today.

On September 2, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station against Khaleda and several others on charges of misappropriating around Tk 1,000 crore while dealing with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd (Gatco).

On May 13, 2008, the anti-graft body pressed charges against the former premier and 23 others.

Meanwhile, names of nine other accused, including Khaleda's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, were dropped from the charge sheet following their deaths on different dates.