Garment workers’ union gen secy Babul gets bail

After suffering in jail for last 56 days, garment workers' union leader Babul Hossain today secured bail from the High Court in a vandalism and arson case.

Earlier on November 21 last, two lower courts concerned refused to grant him bail in the case.

Today, the HC bench of Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Khairul Alam granted ad-interim bail to Babul, general secretary of Bangladesh Garment Workers Solidarity (BGWS), following a petition filed by his lawyers on behalf of him.

Babul's lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua told The Daily Star that there is no legal bar for his client to get released from jail following the HC order.

During the hearing Baul's lawyer argued that his client was not mentioned in the first information report (FIR) of the case.

The lawyer said Babul was arrested from Gazipur 15 days after the case was filed and there is no specific allegation against him.

Asked, Barrister Jyotirmoy said Babul will get released from Gazipur central jail when the order of the HC will reach there and it may happen in next week.

Lawyers Ripan Barua and Fuad Hasan assisted Jyotirmoy in moving the bail petition for Babul before the HC.

Babul, general secretary of Bangladesh Garment Workers Solidarity (BGWS), was picked up from Chandana Chowrasta under the jurisdiction of Basan Police Station in Gazipur on November 14 last year in the case filed on October 30.

On November 20 last year, a Gazipur court sent him to jail after a 24-hour remand.