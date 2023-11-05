Garment Workers’ Demo: Clashes leave worker, two cops hurt

42 factories remain closed

Law enforcers, both on the riot truck and on foot, use firearms to disperse garment workers who have been protesting for better wage for 10 days. The photo was taken at Jamgara on Tongi-Ashulia EPZ road yesterday. PHOTO: PALASH KHAN

Clashes broke out in Gazipur between garment workers and police yesterday on the 10th day of their demonstration demanding a hike in minimum wage.

Workers of SM Knitwear confronted the police when they attempted to block a road in Gazipur's Bagher Bazar area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway around 10:00am, according to Ariful Islam, an inspector of Gazipur industrial police.

A 35-year-old female worker of SM Knitwear named Rasheda Begum was hit in the forehead with a pellet of a rubber bullet that left her critically injured; she is now undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

"The pellet hit her face, travelled up her nose and lodged itself in her eye," said Md Imran, Rasheda's nephew.

Rasheda was on her way home after the SM Knitwear management closed the factory following the demonstrations.

Munsi Asaduzzaman, senior assistant superintendent of police, and Abdur Noor, an inspector of Gazipur industrial police, were also injured.

Some 42 garment factories could not go into operation yesterday following incidents of labour unrest. Of the factories, 37 were in Ashulia, three at Maona and one at Mirpur in Dhaka, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

As many as 300 garment factories in Gazipur, Ashulia and Mirpur were shut last week as workers protested for their desired minimum wage as well as the attacks on them by "outsider" goons and the police.

The factories in Mirpur were opened under heavy police presence, with armed cops guarding the streets surrounding the factory district. There are about 235 garment factories in Mirpur.

Last month, Sirajul Islam Rony, the workers' representative at the minimum wage board, proposed a salary of at least Tk 20,393 for the country's four million garment workers. But the striking workers are demanding a minimum wage of Tk 23,000.

Siddiqur Rahman, the factory owners' representative at the wage board, proposed a minimum wage of Tk 10,400.

The minimum wage at present is Tk 8,300.

The government should announce the minimum wage as soon as possible so that normalcy can be restored in the sector at the earliest, said Nazma Akter, president of Sammilito Garment Sramik Federation, a workers' platform.

The factory owners also want the announcement of the minimum wage soon so that the unrest dies down, said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.

The new minimum wage is scheduled to come into effect next month.