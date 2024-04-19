Garment worker ‘beaten to death’ in Gazipur

A garment worker was beaten to death allegedly by unidentified criminals in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur last night, family said.

Deceased Latif, 26, was of Karaytala village of Sreepur upazila. He was a worker at a local garment factory.

Khadija, the younger sister of the deceased, said that Latif was at home last night. He went out of the house around 10:00 pm after receiving a phone call. A few hours later, locals brought him home as he was seriously injured, she added.

"We took him to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared him dead," she said.

According to the hospital's emergency department, Latif was brought dead, our Gazipur correspondent reports.

Sreepur Police Station's Sub-inspector Tajmul Islam said that the body was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The actual cause of Latif's death will be known after the autopsy report, SI Tajmul said.