Gang of robbers stop company car in Mohammadpur, loot cash in broad daylight

In a brazenly criminal act, a gang of robbers wielding machetes stopped an office vehicle in Mohammadpur this morning and made off with Tk 10.75 lakh in cash, an official of the company said.

The car belonged to a distributor of Nestlé products, police said.

Hafizur Rahman, inspector (investigation) of Mohammadpur Police Station, confirmed to The Daily Star that they have received information regarding the robbery of the vehicle belonging to Nestlé's Mohammadpur office.

The incident took place around 9:45am in the Mohammadia Housing area.

According to the information, a bag containing around "Tk 10.75 lakh in cash" was taken by the robbers, the OC said, adding that filing of a case was underway.

Saiful Islam, the area accountant for the distributor of Nestlé products in Mohammadpur, told reporters that they left the office at 9:00am to deposit the money in the bank. When they reached the Mohammadia Housing area, their vehicle slowed down due to road repairs.

Six robbers on two motorcycles approached from behind and smashed the side mirrors of their car. They then moved in front of the vehicle, forcing it to stop. Armed with machetes and other weapons, they broke the windows and attacked them, he said.

"The robbers fled with both the office money in the bag and some cash I had in my pocket," he added.

Earlier on October 12 at 3:00am, a robbery took place on the second floor of a five-storey residential building "Haji Vila" near the Beribadh Tin Rastar Mor in Mohammadpur.