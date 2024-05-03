Gang-rape: Fugitive death-row convict arrested near Dhaka airport
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have arrested a fugitive convict who was sentenced to death in a case filed over rape of a college student in Natore in 2012.
A Rab team arrested the convict, Sabbir alias Abu Sayed, in Dhaka airport area at midnight on Thursday.
Tipped off, a team of Natore Rab camp conducted a drive in the area and arrested Sabbir with the help of Rab-1.
According to the prosecution, Sabbir was in a relationship with a college student in Natore's Baraigram upazila.
On October 19, 2012, Sabbir took the girl to Kalam Mirzapur village where he and his friends raped her.
Later, Baraigram police registered a case following a complaint lodged by the girl in this connection.
The police pressed charges against 11 people.
On April 5 last year, the judge of Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal sentenced six people, including Sabbir, to death and four to life imprisonment.
A few accused, including Sabbir, have remained absconding since then.
Comments