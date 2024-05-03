Crime & Justice
UNB, Natore
Fri May 3, 2024 08:10 PM
Last update on: Fri May 3, 2024 08:12 PM

Crime & Justice

Gang-rape: Fugitive death-row convict arrested near Dhaka airport

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have arrested a fugitive convict who was sentenced to death in a case filed over rape of a college student in Natore in 2012.

A Rab team arrested the convict, Sabbir alias Abu Sayed, in Dhaka airport area at midnight on Thursday.

Tipped off, a team of Natore Rab camp conducted a drive in the area and arrested Sabbir with the help of Rab-1.

According to the prosecution, Sabbir was in a relationship with a college student in Natore's Baraigram upazila.

On October 19, 2012, Sabbir took the girl to Kalam Mirzapur village where he and his friends raped her.

Later, Baraigram police registered a case following a complaint lodged by the girl in this connection.

The police pressed charges against 11 people.

On April 5 last year, the judge of Natore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal sentenced six people, including Sabbir, to death and four to life imprisonment.

A few accused, including Sabbir, have remained absconding since then.

push notification