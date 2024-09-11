Gang-rape of 70-year-old: Cops yet to make any arrest

Police said they are yet to make any arrest of those involved with the gang-rape of a 70-year-old woman at Chobir Hat in Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday night.

A case has been filed over the incident with Shahbagh Police Station, reports our Dhaka University correspondent.

The woman was found by some people, including roadside vendors and a photojournalist, in the park early in the morning. Later, they sent her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

"I saw her on Sunday morning with severe injuries and informed the police. We then sent her to DMC," said Polash Shikder, the photojournalist.

The woman is still under treatment at the hospital, DMCH sources said.

Quoting the victim, one of the vendors who rescued her said she was raped by a group of middle-aged people. They had tortured her physically as well. She suffered injuries to both her hands, he said.

Talking to The Daily Star, AKM Shahabuddin Shaheen, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, said, "We are trying to arrest the perpetrators. Hopefully, we can arrest them."

The woman did not know her exact home address and so police could not reach her family, he added.

Police said the victim used to make ends meet by begging on the streets.