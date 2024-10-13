Gang posing as security forces rob cash, gold

Looted Tk 75 lakh, 70 bhoris of gold ornaments, say police

A group of miscreants in the guise of security forces robbed Tk 75 lakh and 70 bhoris of gold ornaments from a building in the Mohammadpur area of the capital early yesterday, said police.

The incident occurred around 3:45am on the second floor of a five-storey building named "Abu Company Building" near the Tin Rasta intersection.

The building belongs to a businessman named "Abu", said locals.

According to the victims, a group of eight to 10 individuals dressed in uniforms resembling those of the army and Rab arrived at their home, and said they were there to conduct a raid to recover weapons.

They searched several cupboards and vandalised the furniture, and looted the money and gold ornaments, victims claimed.

Talking to The Daily Star, Officer-in-Charge of Mohammadpur Police Station Iftekhar Hasan said, "A robbery case was filed with the station in this connection."

Earlier, Inspector (Investigation) Md Hafizur Rahman of the same police station said, "There was CCTV surveillance in the building, and we have already collected the footage. The video shows a group of people dressed in army and Rab uniforms entering the house."

"Further details will be provided following an investigation," he added.