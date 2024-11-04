Gaan Bangla Chairman Taposh shown arrested in attempted murder case

A Dhaka court today sent Kaushik Hossain Taposh, singer, composer and chairman of Gaan Bangla TV, to jail after showing him arrested in a case filed for an attempt to kill trader Ishtiaque Mahmud in front of Azampur Habibullah High School during the quota reform movement on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Mohibullah, a sub-inspector of Uttara East Police Station, produced him with a seven-day remand prayer.

The magistrate, however, set November 6 for hearing the remand prayer in presence of the accused. The magistrate then asked the SI to produce him on that date.

Before that, police submitted an application to show Kaushik Hossain Taposh arrested in the case.

In the remand prayer, the IO said Taposh was aware of the violence and the attempt to kill trader Ishtiaque. So he needs to be remanded to find out the vital clues about the incident.

However, the defence filed an application on grounds that their client was falsely implicated in the case.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that Ishtiaque took part in the quota reform movement on July 18 in front of Azampur Habibullah High School where he was shot. Later he took treatment at Evercare Hospital.

On September 29, he filed a case against 126 people, including former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun with Uttara East Police Station.

Police arrested Taposh from the capital's Uttara early today.