Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 4, 2024 03:19 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 4, 2024 03:22 PM

Gaan Bangla Chairman Kaushik Hossain Taposh arrested

Police have arrested Kaushik Hossain Taposh, singer, composer, and chairman of Gaan Bangla TV, in connection with an attempted murder case.

Taposh was arrested from Dhaka's Uttara area early today.

Rawnak Jahan, deputy commissioner (DC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Uttara Division, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

The arrest was made by officers of Uttara East Police Station as part of an investigation into an attempted murder case tied to an incident that took place during the mass uprising, the DC said.

