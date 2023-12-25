Fugitive convict held 14yrs after verdict

Police arrested a life-term fugitive convict in Chattogram city's Asadganj area on Saturday night, 14 years after the verdict.

The arrestee -- Md Nurunnabi -- is from Jummapara in Rangpur.

He was convicted over a murder that took place on August 20, 2008 in Rangpur, said Mehidi Hasan, sub-inspector of Kotwali Police Station. But he went into hiding after the murder case was filed.

A Rangpur court in absentia sentenced him to life-term imprisonment.