Friends arrested over killing of schoolboy

Police yesterday recovered the body of a schoolboy who was killed allegedly by his friends for ransom in Natore's Naldanga upazila.

Himel Hossain, 15, a resident of Piprul village, was a ninth grader at Patul-Hampania High School.

Police arrested four, including the boy's two classmates and two neighbourhood friends, for their suspected involvement in the killing.

Quoting the victim's family members, police said one of Himel's classmates Sajal Saha Partha, 18, visited Himel's house Thursday afternoon. Then, Himel went out with Partha and did not return.

As night fell, Himel's family members grew worried and his father Faruk Sardar filed a police complaint.

Police traced Partha's phone location and detained him. On information given by Partha, police detained three others from the same area.

The arrestees are—Shariful Islam Sujan, 18, Shimul Islam, 18 and another 17-year-old boy, said police.

During interrogation, they [arrestees] admitted to killing Himel by stabbing, said ATM Mainul Islam, additional superintendent of police in Natore.

With information, police recovered Himel's body from a corn field in the area around 1:00am early yesterday, he said.

The four accused planned to demand ransom from Himel's father. But Himel was trying to flee. At one stage, they killed Himel, said Mainul told Journalists yesterday.

The victim's father filed a murder case accusing the four with Naldanga Police Station.