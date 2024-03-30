Friend stabbed to death over Tk 10,000 loan

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death last night allegedly by his two friends for asking to return a loan of Tk 10,000 in Brahmanbaria's Sarail.

Police managed to nab the two accused, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent quoting Sarail Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Emranul Islam.

The arrestees are Jasim Uddin, of Norsingshar village of Sadar upazila, and Al Amin, of Sejamura village of Bijoynagar upazila.

The deceased, Sarwar Mia, 30, alias Lal Kha, of Khantihata village under Budhal union of Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila, was a motorbike mechanic by profession.

The incident took place on Boddapara rural road under Sadar union of the upazila.

OC Emranul said Jasim Uddin and Al Amin are autorickshaw drivers by profession. Both of them have been living in Sarail upazila.

Citing locals, police said Al Amin borrowed Tk 10,000 from the victim a few months ago on the condition that he would pay it before Eid.

Al Amin went to Sarwar's house last evening and took him out on his autorickshaw to his residence in Boddapara, where both had iftar together. Their friend Jasim Uddin came to the house around 9:45pm. After some time, the three of them went on a walk on Boddapara rural road.

At that time, an altercation broke out with the victim over the loan money. At one stage, they both stabbed Sarwar on chest and arms.

Hearing his screams, locals rushed to the spot and caught Al Amin red-handed and informed police.

Sarwar was rescued and taken to Sarail Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared him dead.

Later, police detained Jasim Uddin from nearby Syedtula village.

The body of the victim has been sent to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for autopsy.