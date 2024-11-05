Fresh probe into Pilkhana killings soon

Says home adviser; 20 special PPs appointed for BDR mutiny case

The government will carry out a reinvestigation into the 2009 killings at the Pilkhana headquarters of the erstwhile Bangladesh Rifles, said Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

"An investigation team will be formed soon," the adviser told reporters yesterday at the headquarters of the paramilitary force, now Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

He said the country's law and order situation has improved, but there is still room for improvement.

In a meeting with the senior BGB officials, Jahangir discussed the ongoing efforts to step up national security.

"We are making significant changes in the police's posts in Dhaka, but it will take time for the newly posted force members to familiarise themselves with the localities and build an effective intelligence network," he said.

Stressing the BGB's crucial role in maintaining law and order, the adviser said changes within the force are gradually yielding positive results. "We anticipate further improvements in the near future."

Enquired about the police's response to a recent fire at the Jatiyo Party headquarters, located close to the Ramna Model Police Station, the adviser said, "I don't have the details on that incident. I will look into it."

Regarding his discussions with the BGB officials, the adviser said that he instructed the force to foster positive relationships with the local communities, particularly in border areas.

"Good relations with the locals can help our operations as they provide assistance whenever needed."

He also emphasised the importance of preventing the smuggling of illegal goods, including drugs like Phensedyl, into the country. "Phensedyl and other contraband drugs often cross our borders. We must prevent this."

Mentioning the government's zero-tolerance to criminal activities, he said no criminal should be allowed to evade justice.

About the BGB's role in checking Rohingya infiltration, he said although infiltration is illegal, Bangladesh considers some incidents on humanitarian grounds.

"Rohingyas attempt to enter Bangladesh in some border areas where gunfire is reported across the border. We send them back, but a few of them may slip through the security cordon," he said.

He said around 1.3 million Rohingyas are now sheltered in Bangladesh.

BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddique and other senior officials of the force were present during the briefing.

20 SPECIAL PPS APPOINTED

The government has appointed 20 special public prosecutors (PPs) to handle a case filed with Lalbagh Police Station under the Explosive Substances Act over the 2009 BDR massacre.

The solicitor wing of the Law and Justice Division issued a notification in this regard on Sunday, reports BSS.

The 20 special public prosecutors are Md Borhan Uddin, Forhad Niyon, Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, Mst Robhana Nasrin Shefali, Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, Md Mohiuddin Chowdhury, Md Shafiul Boshor Sajal, Golam Moktadir Uzzal, Hannan Bhuiyan, Md Abdul Latif, Md Mehedi Hasan Jewel, Gazi Mashkurul Alam Sourabh, Md Helel Uddin, Md Zillur Rahman, Md Mahfujur Rahman Ilias, Md Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, Md Mehebub Hossain, Md Mizanur Rahman Shihab, Md Khurshid Alam, and Ajgar Hossain.

On September 9, the government cancelled the appointments of 17 special PPs who were tasked with handling the case.