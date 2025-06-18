Freeze shares of 55 companies of ex-EXIM Bank chairman's wife, court orders ACC

A Dhaka court today ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to freeze shares of 55 companies owned by Nasrin Islam, wife of former chairman of EXIM Bank Nazrul Islam Mazumder, in a case filed over amassing wealth of Tk 20,26,59,860 through illegal means.

The market value of the shares stands at Tk 62,46,61,918.

The court also ordered the confiscation of two flats which are located in Dhaka's Cantonment area, and their market value stands at Tk 4 crore.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after ACC Assistant Director Mohammad Shihab Salam, who is the investigation officer of the case, appealed in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mohammad Ruhul Islam Khan moved the application on behalf of the anti-graft body.

In the application, Nasrin Islam, one of the directors of Nassa Group, amassed a wealth of Tk 20.26 crore through corruption.

"The ACC official came to know from a credible source that Nasrin was trying to transfer the movable and immovable properties elsewhere. If she does, an investigation into the allegations brought against her might be hampered. So, an order is needed to prevent her from doing so," said the ACC in its application.

On February 4, the same court ordered to freeze 52 bank accounts of Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Nasrin Islam, their children and their companies in connection with corruption allegations brought against them.