Freeze Bangladeshis’ illegal assets abroad'

TIB, 4 UK-based anti-graft bodies call for global action

Transparency International Bangladesh and four UK-based anti-corruption bodies have jointly called for the immediate freezing of illegal assets held by Bangladeshis in countries, including the UK, the US, Switzerland, Australia, EU nations, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the UAE.

TI-UK, the UK Anti-Corruption Coalition, the International Lawyers Project, Spotlight on Corruption, and TIB sent a joint letter to the UK secretary of state for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs on August 30 in this regard, said a TIB press release.

They stressed on the importance of fostering active collaboration with the Bangladeshi government to hold those who possess illegal assets accountable and facilitate the return of laundered money.

"This initiative is viewed as a crucial step towards creating a future for the envisioned 'New Bangladesh' that is transparent, accountable, democratic, and free from corruption," said the release.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said most of the countries where corrupt money and assets from Bangladesh have been laundered are key development, trade, and investment partners of Bangladesh, committed to combating corruption both nationally and internationally.

"Now is the time for them to take such commitments to a new level of effectiveness by immediate necessary actions to freeze illegal assets owned by all Bangladeshi individuals and entities in their respective jurisdictions."

He urged the governments of the UK, the US, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, EU countries, as well as Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the UAE, to freeze such assets as a step towards repatriating them to Bangladesh and holding the perpetrators accountable.

Spotlight on Corruption Executive Director Susan Hawley said the UK needs to demonstrate its commitment to helping developing countries like Bangladesh recover stolen assets harboured in the UK and ensure accountability for corrupt actors.

"By bolstering anti-corruption efforts at this crucial moment for Bangladesh, the UK could play a decisive role in ensuring the country achieve the secure democratic and inclusive future that the UK has promised to help it achieve."

Duncan Hames, director of policy at Transparency International UK, said, "We know that Bangladeshi politicians with unexplained wealth and members of the business elite accused of wrongdoing have significant asset portfolios here in the UK and abroad."

Hames said the British government should now work closely with allies around the world and civil society within Bangladesh to introduce a "sanctions regime" which freezes the assets of these corrupt figures and their enablers, ensuring they do not enjoy their ill-gotten gains.

In the letter to the UK secretary of state, it was highlighted that the extensive corruption by beneficiaries of the ousted authoritarian government is being uncovered in Bangladesh, which is currently in transition, said the TIB press release.

The assets smuggled by these beneficiaries rightfully belong to the citizens of Bangladesh. In order to contribute to the reforming of a "New Bangladesh", it is essential to promptly locate and retrieve these concealed assets from different countries across the globe.

This will help improve transparency, accountability, democracy, and inclusivity in the country. The letter seeks cooperation from the UK secretary of state to support this effort, said the release.

The letter urges the UK government to promptly address three crucial matters, in line with their commitment to support the interim government of Bangladesh.

The five anti-corruption organisations (TI-UK, the UK Anti-Corruption Coalition, the International Lawyers Project, Spotlight on Corruption, and TIB) request that the UK's National Crime Agency proactively investigate whether money laundered by Bangladeshi individuals or companies is present in the UK.

They urged the agency to take all necessary measures, including freezing these assets, as an initial step towards repatriating the funds to Bangladesh, and sought the UK government's assistance in reforming key Bangladeshi institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, Financial Intelligence Unit, Criminal Investigation Department, National Board of Revenue, Office of the Attorney General, and law enforcement agencies.