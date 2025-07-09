Freeze 53 bank accounts of S Alam Group chairman, family: Court asks ACC

S Alam and others deposited Tk 113,098,2868.09 in the accounts

A Dhaka court today ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to freeze 53 bank accounts of S Alam Group Chairman Mohammad Saiful Alam, his family members and his beneficiaries over corruption allegations brought against them.

S Alam and others deposited Tk 113,098,2868.09 in accounts of First Security Islami Bank PLC, Mutual Trust Bank PLC and Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Tahasin Monabil Haq, who leads the inquiry team, applied in this regard.

"The ACC official came to know from credible sources that S Alam and others were trying to transfer their properties elsewhere. So, an order is needed to prevent them from doing so," said the ACC in the application.

On June 24, the same court ordered the freezing and confiscation of foreign assets of Alam and his wife, Farzana Parveen, in three countries.

S Alam and his wife Farzana own movable and immovable properties in Cyprus, the British Virgin Islands, and the Jersey Islands, according to the applications filed by the ACC.

On June 17, the same court ordered the anti-graft body to confiscate 200.26 acres of immovable properties owned by S Alam, his family members, and their beneficiaries over corruption allegations.

The market price of the properties is Tk 180.61 crore.

On April 23, the same court ordered the ACC to confiscate 9,646.04 kathas of immovable properties of S Alam, his family members, and their beneficiaries over graft allegations. The market value of the properties stands at Tk 407.21 crore.

On April 17, the same court directed the graft watchdog to freeze 1,360 bank accounts of them over graft allegations. The accounts have Tk 2,619 crore deposited in them.

It also asked the ACC to confiscate 7,919.52 kathas of immoveable properties of S Alam, his family members, and their beneficiaries on April 9.

Besides, on January 30, the court ordered the ACC to confiscate 58 acres of immovable properties belonging to S Alam and his family members in connection with corruption allegations.