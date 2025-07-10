Freeze 53 bank accounts of S Alam Group chair, family

Court asks ACC

A Dhaka court yesterday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to freeze 53 bank accounts of S Alam Group Chairman Mohammad Saiful Alam, his family members, and his beneficiaries over corruption allegations.

S Alam and others deposited Tk 113,098,2868.09 in accounts of First Security Islami Bank PLC, Mutual Trust Bank PLC, and Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Tahasin Monabil Haq, who leads the inquiry team, submitted an application in this regard.

"The ACC official came to know from credible sources that S Alam and others were trying to transfer their properties elsewhere. So, an order is needed to prevent them from doing so," said the anti-graft body in its application.

On June 24, the same court ordered the freezing and confiscation of foreign assets owned by S Alam and his wife Farzana Parveen in Cyprus, the British Virgin Islands, and the Jersey Islands.

In connection with the graft allegations, the court earlier ordered the confiscation of 200.26 acres of immovable properties on June 17; 7,919.52 kathas of immovable properties on April 9; 9,646.04 kathas of immovable properties on April 23; 58 acres of immovable properties on January 30; and the freezing of 1,360 bank accounts with Tk 2,619 crore on April 17.