Freedom fighters’ minimum age: SC to hear appeals on Dec 10

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed December 10 for holding hearing on 23 appeals regarding fixing the minimum age of freedom fighters during the country's liberation war in 1971.

The appeals were filed by the government in 2019 challenging a High Court verdict which declared illegal the government circulars and gazette notifications which fixed the minimum age of freedom fighters at 12 and a half years in 1971.

A bench of the Appellate Division of the SC, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, set the date after the appeals were included in today's cause list.

Following several writ petitions, the HC on May 19, 2019 delivered the verdict saying that the circulars and gazette notifications and the section concerned of the Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust law regarding the freedom fighters' age are illegal and contradictory to the constitution.

According to a gazette notification issued on January 17, 2018 by the Liberation War Affairs ministry, people who were aged at least 12 and a half on November 30, 1971 would be eligible to apply for the status of a freedom fighter.

The HC also directed the government to give honorariums to freedom fighters, who were not paid their allowances due to the age row.

Barrister Omar Sadat, the lawyer for the writ petitioners, earlier told The Daily Star that Bir Protik Shahidul Islam Lalu had fought in the Liberation War at the age of 8 and was awarded Bir Protik by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The government has so far changed the definition of freedom fighters 10 times and their list six times since the country's independence, which is illegal, he said, adding that the HC verdict is still now in force.