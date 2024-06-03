‘Free Nayapara Buddhist temple land from illegal occupation’

Citizens’ delegation urges local admin, police

A 12-member citizens' delegation today called upon the local authorities concerned for taking immediate steps to free a Buddhist temple, cremation ground and a pond on Khas land in Kuakata from illegal occupation and return those to the Rakhine community.

The delegation made the call while meeting administration and police officials in Patuakhali.

Earlier, they visited Bouddha Bihar and different Rakhine villages in Kuakata on Saturday and Sunday.

The citizens' delegation comprised of: Nazmul Haque Pradhan, general secretary of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal; Zakir Hossain, chief executive of Nagorik Uddyog; Prof Zobaida Nasreen of Dhaka University's anthropology department, indigenous leaders, rights activists, and researchers, among others.

Even though the High Court delivered a verdict in favour of the temple in the land dispute case over the temple's land, the occupiers continued constructing illegal structures to take possession of the land, they observed.

The temple's monk and six families living there are passing days amid insecurity, while the rest have moved elsewhere, they also noted.

The delegation requested the UNO and land officer of Kalapara upazila, as well as officer-in-charge of Mahipur Police Station, to stop the illegal occupation of the Nayapara Bouddha Bihar's land and construction of illegal structures and public toilets there.

They also urged for a more vigilant eye of the local authorities on these issues, and demanded appropriate action against those involved in these incidents.

"Rakhines came from Arakan region to Patuakhali and Barguna areas around 1784. A recent survey by Caritas revealed that only 306 Rakhine families with total 1,169 members are currently living in Kalapara, and are facing a total 373 land related cases," said Dipayan Khisa, a central member of Bangladesh Adivasi Forum.