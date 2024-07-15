Frauds, criminals get govt jobs due to question leaks

HC expresses concerns at hearing

The High Court yesterday expressed concerns over the incidents of question paper leaks, saying frauds and criminals have managed government jobs, like in the Bangladesh Civil Service, thanks to this.

"Many have taken advantage of the question paper leaks, which cannot be accepted," the HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu said during the hearing on a writ petition.

"It is very painful for us as it deprives meritorious candidates of jobs."

Murad Bhuiyan, executive director of Sarda Society, a human rights organisation, recently filed the petition with the HC, seeking its order to conduct a judicial probe into question leaks.

In the petition, he said the maximum punishment for those involved should be life imprisonment.

"A judicial committee should be formed to find those who became cadres between the 24th and 45th BCS exams with the help of leaked questions by people like Syed Abed Ali [an arrested former driver of a Public Service Commission chairman]. The committee should be asked to publish the list."

Saying it is a matter of concern that BCS exam questions are repeatedly leaked, the HC bench asked why those who are in the Public Service Commission are unable to stop it. "If they can't [stop it], they are incompetent."

Deputy Attorney General SK Shaifuzzaman told the HC that a case has been filed over the BCS question leak incidents, and police are investigating it.

Syed Abed Ali, who was arrested on July 8, mentioned the names of many others involved in the question-leak syndicate.

The HC bench said Abed Ali is not as powerful as those like (former IGP) Benazir Ahmed. "But those who are behind the leaks and sale of question papers are powerful.

"Does the investigating agency have the power to arrest them? If there is no power of arrest, then the order shall be made accordingly."

DAG Shaifuzzaman said that around five lakh candidates participate in public examinations every year.

Of them, around 20,000 pass and then around 2,000 give the viva. Therefore, what the petitioner is saying, regarding real merit not being recognised, is incorrect, he added.

The HC bench then said it is easier for candidates to pass if they have the question papers beforehand.

It adjourned the hearing for a week and asked the DAG to place a statement before it regarding the government's position on the issue at the next hearing.

BENAZIR ISSUE

During the hearing, the HC bench said Benazir Ahmed has left the country. "He must have had some channels. It was heard that he left through the airport. Was there no police officer there who knew Benazir? How did he get out of the country?"

DAG Shaifuzzaman, however, said there was confusion regarding his whereabouts.