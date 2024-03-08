Fraud Case: Confiscate properties of Evaly MD, chairman

Orders Dhaka court

A Dhaka court yesterday ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate the properties of Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and his wife, Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin, in connection with a fraudulence case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chanda passed the order after a petition was filed with the court in this regard, Sakibul Islam, a lawyer for the complainant, told The Daily Star.

"On February 15, the magistrate issued arrest warrants against the couple as they did not comply with the court's order that summoned them to appear before the court," he said.

On January 16, Muzahid Hasan Fahim, a customer, filed the case with the same court, bringing allegations of fraudulence and breaching trust.

That day, the court recorded statements of the complainants and summoned Rassel and his wife to appear before it.

According to the case documents, the complainant paid Tk 5 lakh to Evaly on February 20, 2021, for buying a motorbike, but the company did not deliver the bike within 45 days of ordering.

Instead, the company provided him with a cheque, which was later rejected by the bank, read the case statement.