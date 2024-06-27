Fourth accused in Noakhali train rape case arrested

Police arrested the fourth suspect this morning in the case filed over the rape of a 20-year-old woman on the Udayan Express train yesterday.

SM Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chattogram Railway Police Station, said that police arrested the suspect, Md Rasel, from Begumganj, Noakhali around 6:00am today.

The victim filed a case earlier accusing four staffers of SA Corporation, a catering company that supplies food to trains, the OC said.

Police had earlier arrested three of the accused following the incident that occurred on the Chattogram-bound train from Sylhet at 4:30am yesterday.

They are Md Jamal, 27, Md Sharif, 29, and Md Rashed, 27. The court sent them to jail on a 7-day remand, the OC added.

The remaining suspect, Rasel, was absconding until his arrest this morning.

The OC confirmed that all four were employees of SA Corporation.

The victim is currently receiving treatment in Chattogram.

Bangladesh Railway (BR) suspended Abdur Rahim, a train guard, for negligence of duty, said an official from BR.