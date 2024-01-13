Four-year-old beaten to death in Jashore

A four-year-old girl was beaten to death allegedly by her stepmother in Jashore town this afternoon.

The victim was identified as Ayesha Mariam, daughter of Pintu Mia of Kharki-Bamanpara area of the district town, our Benapole correspondent reports quoting police and locals.

Meanwhile, police have detained the child's father and stepmother Parveen Khatun from the house for their involvement in the incident, said Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

Neighbours said Ayesha's father Pintu is a painter by profession and leaves home every morning for work.

Parveen beat Ayesha this morning when Pintu was out of the home, leaving her injured seriously.

As the girl lost consciousness and fell to the ground, neighbours rescued her and took her to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared her dead, said Rahima, a neighbour.

Pintu said he came to Jashore from Chandpur a few years ago to work.

He married Parveen one year ago as his first wife had an extramarital affair with another man and married him.

Parveen agreed to marry Pintu after her first husband divorced her. She has also a nine-year-old daughter from her first husband.

Pintu said after getting the news around 1:00pm, he went to the hospital and found Ayesha dead. But he still doesn't know why his daughter was killed.

OC Razzak also said on information, a police team rushed to the spot and detained her stepmother and father.

Further action will be taken after investigating the matter and receiving the autopsy report, added the police official.