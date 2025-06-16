Four raped in 3 districts, 2 accused arrested

Three teenagers were among four raped in Rajbari, Habiganj, and Gazipur yesterday.

Police have so far arrested two of the accused in cases filed over the rapes.

In Rajbari, a man was arrested for raping two schoolgirls in Rajbari's Pangsaa upazila while returning home from private tuition.

The victims, both eighth-grade students aged 14 and 15, were on their way home around 11:00am yesterday when two men – Hasmat Ali, 22, and Shihab Mondal, 20 – stopped them in Bonogram area under Kasbamajail Union, said Officer-in-Charge Md Salah Uddin of Pangsaa Model Police Station, quoting the case statement.

OC Salah Uddin said that Shihab was arrested during a police raid around 1:30am today. He confessed to the crime during preliminary interrogation, and forensic evidence was found on his clothes.

Police are conducting operations to arrest the other accused. The victims have been sent for medical examination, and legal procedures are underway, the OC added.

According to the case statement, the accused held the girls at knifepoint and forced them into a nearby betel leaf garden, where they raped them in separate locations. The victims were threatened not to disclose the incident.

Later that night, the victims' families filed two separate cases with Pangsaa Model Police Station. The accused – both residents of Kasbamajail Union – were named in the complaints.

Meanwhile in Habiganj, a bus driver was arrested on charges of raping a 21-year-old woman in Nabiganj upazila.

The suspect, Md Sabbir Mia, 27, was arrested late last night in Aushkandi area of Nabiganj.

Nabiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Md Kamruzzaman said the victim, a garment worker from Baniachong upazila, was travelling from Dhaka's Farmgate area to her home when the assault occurred.

At one point of her journey, she was the only passenger left on the bus. According to police, driver Sabbir Mia and his helper, Liton Mia of the Maa Enterprise bus took turns assaulting her.

Locals in the Aushkandi area then heard the girl's screams and quickly alerted police and army personnel. Upon arrival, the army and nearby residents detained Sabbir and handed him over to the authorities. However, Liton managed to escape.

OC Kamruzzaman confirmed that Sabbir had been arrested, and that the girl was rescued.

Despite efforts, police were unable to arrest Liton, who remains on the run. Authorities have launched a manhunt for him, he said.

A rape case has been registered at the police station based on the victim's complaint. The legal process is ongoing, and a speedy trial of the culprits will be ensured, the OC added.

In Gazipur, a 14-year-old girl was raped inside an ATM booth of a private bank in Sreepur, under the false promise of a job.

Sreepur Police Station OC Mohammad Abdul Barik said that a case was registered at the police station this morning regarding the incident.

According to the case details, the girl was raped inside an ATM booth next to the Talha Spinning Factory in Mulaid village of the upazila at 10:30am yesterday. The accused, Md Liton Mia, works as a security guard at the ATM booth.

The victim's father filed a complaint in the incident as the plaintiff.

He said that he frequently visited the booth to withdraw money using his wife's ATM card. During these visits, he became acquainted with Liton. Upon learning that his daughter was employed in a low-paying job at a spinning factory, Liton assured him that he could arrange a better-paying job for her at another factory. Encouraged by this promise, he accompanied his daughter to the booth yesterday.

Upon arrival, Liton led the girl to a small room inside the booth, telling her that an official from another factory would be arriving shortly. He then instructed the girl to wait while he sent her father home. Her father then left the booth.

A while later, when the father returned to check on his daughter, he found her emerging from the booth in tears. When he took her home, she revealed to her mother that Liton had raped her inside the booth.

At 12:00pm today, OC Abdul Barik told The Daily Star, "The security guard is absconding. We are trying to arrest him."

[Our correspondents from Faridpur, Moulvibazar, and Gazipur contributed to this report]