Four polling centres in Rajshahi come under arson attack

Four schools designated as polling centres came under arson attacks in three constituencies of Rajshahi early today.

No casualty was reported in the incidents, Rajshahi's Additional Superintendent of Police Rofiqul Alam told our staff correspondent.

He suspected the attacks were carried out between midnight to 4:00am to create anarchy in the areas ahead of the January 7 national election.

The police are investigating the incidents and trying to find the culprits, he added.

The schools are Akkelpur High School and Ganipur High School in Bagmara in Rajshahi-4 constituency; Arani Jhina Government Primary School in Rajshahi-6; and Motihar High School of Mohonpur in Rajshahi-3.

At Akkelpur High School, A fire broke out in an empty room following the explosion of a crude bomb around 12:30am. Police later recovered two crude bombs from the school premises, the police official said.

Photo: Collected

Another arson incident was reported in Ganipur High School in Bagmara.

Meanwhile, law enforcers witnessed a fire at the headmaster's room of Arani Jhina Government Primary School at midnight.

The fire was doused by locals. Furniture, books, and some documents in the room were gutted.

Another arson attack was reported in Motihar High School under Rajshahi-3 constituency, Additional SP Rofiqul said.

There was also a fire reported in an empty room of Jutonsi Government Primary School in Bagha, but the school was not designated as a polling centre.

Meanwhile yesterday afternoon, police recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in Tanore upazila's Gollapara area where Rajshahi-1 independent candidate Golam Rabbani was holding a public meeting.

Later, the bomb disposal unit of Rapid Action Battalion-5 inactivated the substance.